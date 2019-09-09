Home Cities Hyderabad

Segregation of wet and dry waste in ULBs a damp squib

Despite distribution of separate bins to households across ULBs, project has failed due to inaction of municipal commissioners.

File picture of garbage piled up on a street in Hyderabad.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government’s elaborate plan to ensure segregation of wet and dry waste at the source — for which, two bins were distributed to households across all the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including the GHMC, for free — has failed miserably, allegedly owing to disinterest and inaction of the municipal commissioners. At present, segregation of waste at the source level is not being implemented and as a result, composting of organic waste is not being carried out in the prescribed manner. This is despite the fact that the government had recruited environmental engineers in municipalities and municipal corporations for the sole purpose. The State spent nearly Rs 100 crore for the distribution of bins.

Though the National Green Tribunal (NGT) strongly insists that the State government must encourage public to segregate waste at the source and direct municipalities to make arrangements for collection and transportation of waste, no such initiative is being implemented at the ground level.

State Director of Municipal Administration TK Sreedevi has asked the Regional Directors of Municipal Administration of Hyderabad and Warangal to issue instructions to all the municipal commissioners in the State to pursue the norm seriously and ensure that the collection and transportation of waste is done regularly. Any proposals for sanction of garbage lifting vehicles must be submitted within a week in all ULBs, she had said. 

CDMA officials told Express that the issue would be reviewed on regular basis from now. The municipal commissioners have been instructed to ensure that there aren’t any infrastructural gaps in collection and transportation of waste. If vehicles are required for this, they can be proposed for sanction under 14th Finance Commission grants. In case of ULBs that do not have access to funds under the 14th Finance Commission, proposals have to be submitted for sanction of facilities.

Telangana garbage dispoal
