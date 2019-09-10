Cops yet to identify chemicals that caused blast in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE causes for the sudden chemical explosion that killed a 40-year-old ragpicker on Sunday are yet to be ascertained by the Cyberabad Police. They are awaiting forensic reports to identify the substances that caused the explosion.

Investigating officers have scanned CCTV footage in the area to determine the person or group that had left the hazardous substances in the box. Police said that they would scan footage from at least a week before the explosion.

Speaking to Express, Shamshabad Deputy Commissioner of Police N Prakash Reddy said: “We are scanning the CCTV footage collected from several cameras available in the surrounding areas. We would also make note of the vehicles that were parked near the crime scene.” He added that they were waiting for the forensic report to get clarity on the nature of the explosives.

A CCTV footage that was recorded from a distance showed the movements of the victim, Khaja Aliyuddhin, a native of Shatripuram of Rajendra Nagar. Reportedly, the chemical container was 200 metres away from the incident site when he collected it.