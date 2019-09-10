New arty landmarks in the Hyderabad soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If everything happens according to plan, soon you could see wonderful shapes and designs adorning major intersections in Hyderabad. City-based designer Takbir Fatima is conducting a five-day workshop on ‘Fractals’ at Aurora’s Design Institute, Habsiguda from September 11 to 15. This is precursor to the Hyderabad Design Week which will take place in the city from October 9-13. The five-day event uses design to better our lives. Inspired by the organic growth of natural systems, the fractals workshop uses readily available, recyclable materials to create different structures and forms arising from a single basic unit. Each workshop is followed by a public exhibition.

The series will culminate in a design challenge in which winning projects will be converted into permanent installations to be placed at prominent locations across Hyderabad. Another programme in October is WeaveX, a series of urban interventions that raise awareness about vernacular construction methods and their role in sustainable design and architecture. The third workshop, ‘Flock’, is a community-based workshop that will bring together participants of all ages to experiment with design through creative play.