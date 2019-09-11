Hyderabad traffic police all set for Ganesh immersion

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to ensure a smooth flow of Ganesh immersion processions on September 12, the Hyderabad traffic police have imposed traffic restrictions throughout the procession route. The restrictions will be in place from 6 am for at least 30 hours until the Ganesh procession culminates. The Hyderabad Traffic Additional Commissioner Anil Kumar said that they would not allow traffic other than the idols’ processions to move on the main procession route until the immersion gets completed.

He said they will monitor the traffic with the help of Google Maps to avoid traffic snarls. He added that heavy police force will be deployed to maintain the traffic flow. Keeping in mind five deaths in road accidents reported during last year’s procession, police suggested the youth to take safety measures.

The main procession will start from Keshavagiri via Charminar to Tank Bund or NTR Marg. Vehicle movement of private vehicles other than those carrying Ganesh idols will be diverted at several points in addition to the main procession route.

Those who want to immerse the idols outside the Hyderabad city police jurisdiction will be allowed to cross the city only through Basheerbagh Junction. The traffic police advised the commuters to take alternate routes to avoid traffic congestion. During the peak hours of the procession, city buses will only be allowed on limited routes.

1,560 to be immersed on Thursday

Over 10,188 Ganesh idols grace Cyberabad this Ganesh Chathurthi. The Balanagar zone amongst these has the highest number of installations, with 3,787 idols, followed by Shamshabad with 3,629 idols and Madhapur with 2,772 idols. While most of these idols have been immersed, at least 2,369 are slated for immersion on the last day of the festival. Of these, 1,560 will be immersed at the IDL lake in Kukatpally. At least 27 lakes in Cyberabad are authorized for immersions with the help of 36 static and 54 mobile cranes

Restrictions in Cyberabad

The police have imposed restrictions from September 12 to September 13 on account of Ganesh Visarjan. The restrictions will be imposed on all roads leading to the major lakes in the area. At the IDL Lake, roads will be closed from tank entrance to Rainbow Vista T Junction. Traffic from Bowrampet will be diverted at Pragathinagar Kaman towards Bachupally X road. At Hasmathpet area, vehicles carrying idols from Bowenpally and other Secunderabad colonies can enter the lake via Anjaiah Nagar