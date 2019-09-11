Home Cities Hyderabad

I tick all the boxes for the big win, says Hyderabad girl ahead of Miss Earth 2019 finale

As mana ammayi Tejaswini Manogna preps for Miss Earth 2019 in the Philippines next month, she believes her dance, music, yoga and her Indian values will put her in the big league.

Published: 11th September 2019 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 01:38 PM

Tejaswini Manogna

Tejaswini Manogna (Photo |EPS)

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: What do you think goes on in the mind of a 20-plus girl when she has to represent India on a global platform and face contestants from 117 countries in a personality contest? “Sleep, food and downtime,” quips Tejaswini Manogna, the Hyderabad girl who is now gearing up for the Miss Earth 2019 finale at the Philippines on October 26. “It is like prepping for the beauty Olympics,” she adds. 

As she still awaits her visa and other formalities, she is all set to start for New Delhi this week where she will meet the contingent that will usher her into the Rice Country. A medical doctor who graduated from Osmania Medical College, she was preparing for her post-graduate entrance and almost decided not to go for the next round, a sudden change of mind led her to give it a shot.

“I did not win the crown last year. This year, I decided to go back to pursuing Medicine and not really dream of a crown and sash. I also did not take the flight to Delhi for the Miss Earth India 2019 as I wanted to strike it off my mind. A few hours after my flight took off, I had a weird feeling in my tummy, as though I was letting go of something big. I had a talk with my mom Anitha. She also felt that one should never live with ‘I wish I had given it a shot’ regret.

I would rather lose than quit. So I did book my tickets and went for the contest. I won the crown and am now going to the finale.”  “I knew I was winning when we both exchanged those smiles,” says Dr Tejaswini. As she gears up for a month-long grooming session, she says everything looks like a blur. “I am skipping my breakfast, no time for long baths or grooming, no time to return calls. My day is marked with interviews, photoshoots, fitting sessions for  my costume, thinking of concepts for my special performance...” What does she think will get the crown? “I think I tick all the boxes.

A doctor, award-winning NCC cadet, yoga exponent, classical dancer, vocalist and aspiring rifle shooter, not to mention one who represents Indian values,” she says confidently. Says her mom, “Taking part in a contest like this is as big as PV Sindhu playing for India. I wish we also had sponsors for aspiring pageant winners.” Meanwhile, Tejaswini has also managed to garner attention from top Tollywood filmmakers.

“As part of the pageant, I posted my requirement for someone who can shoot an eco-video about my environmental cause. I was surprised that a top director said he appreciates my efforts and will send his team to do the shoot,” Tejaswini says. She will look into the movie offers post-November. “For now, I have to work on my Natya Yoga performance, a blend of yoga and dance for my finale,” she says as she poses for Express from her simple two-bedroom rental house in Shivam Road. For her representing the country in a global platform is the biggest ‘high’ life can give.

