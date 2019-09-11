Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to save 35% water with new tech

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has become the country’s first airport to induct a cloud-based central irrigation control system using “IMMS online” (Irrigation Management and Monitoring Software) mechanism to control the automatic irrigation system across the 80 acres of the landscape spread along the 8.4 km stretch of the airport’s spine road.

Up to 35 per cent of water saving can be achieved as compared to manual hose watering with the new tech. IMMS online can also track water usage and spot plumbing issues remotely. The system helps to identify any leaks, breaks and flooding.

With this system, the irrigation manager is the first to know of any issues in real-time, thus, empowering him to address the issues immediately. SGK Kishore, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), said, “While the airport is striving towards becoming water neutral, the implementation of cloud-based technology for our automatic irrigation system is a strategic move to further conserve water.”