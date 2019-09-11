Home Cities Hyderabad

Winning the ‘laddu auction’ a matter of pride for citizens

The Ganesh festival which is celebrated with much pomp and splendour now has a special custom, ‘laddu auction’ which has gained in popularity over the years.

Published: 11th September 2019 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Ganesh festival which is celebrated with much pomp and splendour now has a special custom, ‘laddu auction’ which has gained in popularity over the years. This is a tradition where the devotees' bid for the sweet delicacy and are attracting thousands in the Secunderabad Cantonment area. The custom which has religious sentiments has left those who do not win the auction disappointed. 

After the massive popularity of Balapur laddu auction — the highest bidding so far at `16.60 lakh last year — the trend has influenced many devotees in Secunderabad cantonment area. Started with just one or two auctions a few years back, now it is followed in 10-15 Ganesh pandals in the area. 

It is believed that getting the laddu will bring success and prosperity to the bidders’ life in all the aspects including business growth, agriculture yield and good health. Hence, many devotees take part in the auction before the idol emersion. 

Speaking to the Express, a group of residents from New Vasivi colony who regularly take part in the auction said that it is “lord’s prasadam” which everyone wants to get their hands on at whatever price. 
A laddu auction winner from Vastavik Colony, G Sampath Kumar, said that this year he won the bid at `1,12,000 after he pipped 12 other bidders. “We started auctioning nine years ago. It started from `13,000 and now it is in lakhs,” he said. It was in 1994 that the laddu was first auctioned at `450. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ganesh festival laddu auction Secunderabad Cantonment area Balapur laddu auction
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp