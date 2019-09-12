Home Cities Hyderabad

97,000 analytics jobs were vacant in 2019: expert

More Hyderabadis are preferring business analytics courses to move up in their career, finds a study

Published: 12th September 2019 06:45 AM

Great Learning

Great Learning educational institute (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As per a recent report from Analytics India magazine, there is a rise in the number of analytics jobs in the banking and financial sector industry across the country. Hari Krishnan Nair, the co-founder of Great Learning, a city-based educational institute, speaks about the trend:

What is business analytics all about? How does it improve the profile of experienced candidates?
Business analytics is a study of skills, technologies and practices which help analyse business performance with data. This ability to measure and quantify helps executives take more realistic business decisions leading to better results.

With businesses adopting data-based decision making across levels, it is becoming mandatory for everyone to learn and understand business analytics. Experienced employees have the most to gain as complex business decisions are mostly taken by them and the ability to validate them with data only helps them sharpen their expertise.

In your experience, what is the profile of some candidates for this course?
From early-stage professionals to VPs and CXOs, professionals across levels are upskilling themselves to keep pace with the times. As far as sectors are concerned, we see the most demand from IT, BFSI and Telecom. In the last few quarters though, we have seen increased interest from professionals across sectors like healthcare, auto and manufacturing as well. 

From our experience, 42 per cent of students from Hyderabad is from the IT sector, followed by BFSI professionals, whose enrollment stands at 14%. Apart from this, Hyderabad is witnessing demand from consulting space and automobile and manufacturing industries, both of which form 12% of enrollments each. 

Which sectors use these skills?
From technology-first sectors like IT, BFSI and healthcare to even industries like energy, auto, telecom and media, everyone is actively hiring analytics professionals in a big way. However, we in India are sadly suffering from a shortage of talent in the field. As per our report, 97,000 analytics jobs were vacant in India this year because the companies have not been able to find the right talent. This presents a great opportunity for professionals who are willing to upskill and learn

