Chasing a vision 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Express Features “Nenu Local” is the vision of Wissenarie, a startup incubator and accelerator for students in entrepreneurship. Founded by Prudhvi Tammana and eventually joined in by Abhinay Bharadwaj as co-founder, the company providing a wide range of incubation projects. Most popular of which is The Wission Talks. The Wission talks are mentoring sessions conducted where successful entrepreneurs talk about their experiences and motivate students to become successful entrepreneurs.

Through these, it connects young minds to sustainable businesses through investors and venture capitalists. So far the eight editions of The Wission Talks have been held In Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Bangladesh. Some of the prominent speakers at this talk have been, Anil Kumar Reddy, founder of Donatekart, Vamsi Seemakurti, founder of Lensfit and Sriram Suravarapu, the founder of Isthriwala to name a few.

Their other programmes include Coffee with CEO – a freewheeling chat with CEOs; Entrepreneurial Programme - a set of webinars, seminars conducted for entrepreneurial development and Entrepreneur Now Magazine – their very own newsletter. The long-term vision of this organization is to make future entrepreneurs by transforming the job seekers to the job givers by creating an awareness of the culture of innovations and entrepreneurship in technology, science, and engineering from grass root level innovation.