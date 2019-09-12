Home Cities Hyderabad

Cyberabad police bust another QNet related scam

Baki Srinivas Reddy (28), a BSc computers graduate, started a firm similar to QNet after he lost his `13 lakh investment in QNET.

Published: 12th September 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Online scam, Online trap

Representational image. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A former QNet, Multi-Level Marketing (MLM) company, member has been arrested by Cyberabad police for committing a similar offence by establishing a company under the name of ‘SERFA Marketing Pvt Ltd’ in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The Kukatpally Police unearthed the scam based on a complaint filed by a housewife.

Baki Srinivas Reddy (28), a BSc computers graduate, started a firm similar to QNet after he lost his `13 lakh investment in QNET. He registered his company with Registrar of Companies at Vijayawada. Interestingly, the accused followed the same tactics as QNet such as providing tour packages, watches, dietary products, beauty products, suit lengths, etc.

The accused designed the scheme in a pyramid structure, where every member is supposed to add new members on the right and left the side of the tree. One had to pay `12,000 to become a member. They would get `4,000 for introducing new members. Everyone in the tree would get 10 per cent commission on each new entrant.

“Though the fraudsters operated from Visakhapatnam, their main target was Hyderabad. They also have an office in Kukatpally. Out of about 5,000 members, they have 3,267 members in Telangana,” police said. The scheme became rampant in 16 states including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and two union territories in less than a year. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
QNet Multi-Level Marketing Cyberabad police SERFA Marketing Pvt Ltd Kukatpally Police
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp