GHMC holds cancer detection camp for its staff

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Mayor of the city launched a new, one-of-a-kind cancer detection camp in collaboration with a Japanese company Hmnag, wherein wearable early cancer detection device called C-Met will be used to detect cancer. The drive will be for over 18,000 sanitation staff in GHMC limits, who can wear the device to detect early signs of cancer. The device will be no-touch, no pain and easy to use.

“The disease is a deadly one, which is increasingly becoming severe. In fact, over the last few years, the severity has also increased. This is why early detection is crucial to combat the disease,” noted Bonthu Rammohan, city Mayor at the launch of the device. After seeing the success of the device, it will be further extended to Basti Dawakhanas across all zones.