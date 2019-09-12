Hyderabad in readiness for Ganesh idol immersion

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the social media wing would monitor fake and false messages being circulated to prevent untoward incidents, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Wednesday said that they have provided 21,000 police forces for smooth conduct of Ganesh idol immersion processions in the city. The CP said that they have brought additional police forces from Andhra Pradesh, and central forces including police from districts of Telangana for bandobust.

“As per Wednesday’s reports, as many as 17,000 Ganesh idols were immersed at the Tank Bund and NTR Marg. We request the pandal organisers to finish the process of immersion by Thursday evening. All arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of immersion of Ganesh idols,” said Kumar.

Police to monitor from control rooms

The Hyderabad city is equipped with three lakh CCTVs under Nenu Saitam programme. “The main procession will take place from Balapur to Hussain Sagar covering 20 km. We have installed CCTVs at all the sensitive points. An additional 300 CCTVs have been installed at the immersion points and camera mounted vehicles will be placed at Khairatabad, Charminar, Telugu Tally statue and Balapur,” said the CP.

Khairatabad idol’s immersion to be finished by evening All arrangements have been made for the smooth immersion of the Khairatabad Ganesh at the Hussain Sagar. Keeping in view traffic, police will take measures in immersing the idol by evening. In the five-kilometre stretch from Khairatabad to Hussain Sagar, police have installed CCTVs to monitor the situation.

Security for RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

The police have provided additional security at the Moazzam Jahi Market where the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the devotees during the immersion procession today.

Expect power interruptions

Citizens will witness power interruptions at some places on Thursday, though 101 transformers have been set up in the city to provide uninterrupted electricity. In view of immersion of Ganesh idols, some EHT lines have to be switched off for the smooth passage of Ganesh idols. Thus, there will be an interruption for power for some time, according to TS Transco.

Metro service past midnight

Considering roads across the city will face severe traffic snarls, the Metro is expected to see a surge of commuters. Anticipating the rush of thousands for Ganesh Nimajjanam, the Hyderabad Metro services will be increased both in terms of frequency and time. NVS Reddy, MD of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited said, “Extra trains will be run as required. A minimum of 4.5 minutes frequency will be maintained between trains. Also, trains will be run beyond midnight as per requirement.”

Govt holiday today

The State government has declared a general holiday on Thursday for government offices, schools and colleges in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts on account of Ganesh Visarjan. Consequently, the government offices, schools and colleges will function normally on second Saturday on September 14, in lieu of the general holiday on September 12

Preparations worth `20 crore

The GHMC officials will be spending over `20 crore on Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations. For sanitation, the municipal body has constituted special Ganesh Action Teams for every three km along the 391 km route of the immersion exercise. Each of these teams will have one sanitary supervisor or sanitary jawan and 21 sanitation workers working in three shifts. Teams are also in place to ensure that after ever idol is immersed, it is swiftly lifted and the debris shifted.

The use of powder to sanitize and dry the areas has been undertaken. Officials note that as part of arrangements, repair works have been done on the main road with `9.29 crore. The government has set up over 36,000 temporary lights at a cost of `99.41 lakh. 30 lakh water packets will be provided by the Water Board. The tourism department will provide seven boats in Hussain sagar, and three in Saroornagar, Kapra and Pragati Nagar ponds each