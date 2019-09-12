Reign of dengue in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dengue is spreading across Hyderabad like god’s curse. The rush of patients, mostly children, to both government and private hospitals has more or less become a flood tide. When TNIE reporters and lensmen visited these hospitals, they found that the OP and inpatient wards in government hospitals are packed like sardines, as kids receive treatment and parents look on with growing concern. There are no official statistics on dengue deaths or the number of patients under treatment, as the State is yet to make a statement on fatalities.

Patients in Osmania General Hospital;

In a leading pediatric hospital in Hyderabad, two dengue deaths have already been recorded in the last month. On average, over 10 confirmed cases are being admitted every day. Three more deaths have been recorded at Apollo Hospital and one at Yashoda Hospital. In the last ten days, about 100 patients with dengue symptoms were treated at Osmania General Hospital. In three well-known corporate hospitals located in uptown areas, there have been close to 200 cases of dengue in the last month.

At the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), at least 10 dengue cases are being admitted per day, although officials said they were not keeping records. The situation is so severe that a senior doctor of the NIMS is currently hospitalised after he was diagnosed with the disease. “Right now, the government needs to take up the works of removing stagnant water bodies on war-footing,” the doctor said while opining that the situation would subside in the coming days.

At Niloufer, the State’s largest government pediatric hospital, the OPD receives 1,500 patients daily, of which 300-400 are admitted. “Of them, close to 200 are viral fever cases, of which 40-50 are suspected to be dengue,” said Dr V Murali Krishna, hospital superintendent.

Interestingly, the hospitals that treat dengue themselves seem to be breeding grounds for mosquitoes. In NIMS, as water lies stagnant at the outpatient ward, no one has bothered to clear it. Doctors suggest that the government take up fogging across the city, and if possible, declare holidays for schools. “Everyone should take care to prevent stagnation in their areas,” a doctor said.

GHMC to use drones for fogging

The GHMC is all set to make use of the Telangana drone policy to curb the dengue crisis — through drone fogging. The officials claim that they have already done all necessary tests on a few lakes and have obtained a good report. Hence, the civic body in the coming days will take up drone fogging to cover all the 195 lakes