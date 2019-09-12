Home Cities Hyderabad

‘The Falling Man’photographer to visit Hyderabad

Photographers from well over 50+ countries are expected to participate in the photo festival.

Published: 12th September 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

One of the photograph clicked by Richard Drew (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Richard Drew. Does the name ring a bell? Let’s try again. The photographer who captured the falling man from the World Trade Center towers following the September 11 attacks? That definitely does the trick.

The iconic photographer, an Associated Press photojournalist, will be among a galaxy of speakers to address Hyderabad as part of the Indian Photography Festival (IPF) 2019, known to be South Asia’s leading Photography Festival is back with a bang. The festival is supported by the Dept. of Tourism, government of Telangana in collaboration with Lightcraft Foundation.

The photographer was one of four press photographers present at the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. He has been an Associated Press photographer for over 40 years and lives in New York City. To be held in Hyderabad from September 19 to October 20, it will be held at the State Gallery of Art - Hyderabad, and multiple venues in the city.

Photographers from well over 50+ countries are expected to participate in the photo festival. The other super star to visit the city is British photographer Tim Flach, an animal photographer is known for taking human-like portraits of animals. He picturised a lot of endangered animal species and published a book ‘Endangered’ featuring his works. Flach is an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Photographic Society and lives in London.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Richard Drew Indian Photography Festival Associated Press Lightcraft Foundation South Asia’s leading Photography Festival State Gallery of Ar
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp