‘The Falling Man’photographer to visit Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Richard Drew. Does the name ring a bell? Let’s try again. The photographer who captured the falling man from the World Trade Center towers following the September 11 attacks? That definitely does the trick.

The iconic photographer, an Associated Press photojournalist, will be among a galaxy of speakers to address Hyderabad as part of the Indian Photography Festival (IPF) 2019, known to be South Asia’s leading Photography Festival is back with a bang. The festival is supported by the Dept. of Tourism, government of Telangana in collaboration with Lightcraft Foundation.

The photographer was one of four press photographers present at the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. He has been an Associated Press photographer for over 40 years and lives in New York City. To be held in Hyderabad from September 19 to October 20, it will be held at the State Gallery of Art - Hyderabad, and multiple venues in the city.

Photographers from well over 50+ countries are expected to participate in the photo festival. The other super star to visit the city is British photographer Tim Flach, an animal photographer is known for taking human-like portraits of animals. He picturised a lot of endangered animal species and published a book ‘Endangered’ featuring his works. Flach is an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Photographic Society and lives in London.