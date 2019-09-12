Home Cities Hyderabad

UK to issue two-year post-study work visa

The visa will allow eligible students to work, or look for work, in any career or position of their choice, for two years after completing their studies.

Published: 12th September 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming with Education Minister G Jagadhish Reddy in Hyderabad (File Photo|EPS, Satha Keerthi)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There is good news for Indian students interesting in pursuing studies in Britain as the UK government on Wednesday announced the re-introduction of the two-year post-study work visa, allowing opportunities to international students to start working there after completing their higher studies. The decision comes into effect from the 2020-21 academic session. 

The two-year post-study work visa was scrapped in 2012. Its re-introduction is expected to boost the number of students going to the UK, which draws the highest number of Indian students every year.
The new route will be open to all international students — including those from India — who have valid UK immigration status as a student and have successfully completed a course of study in any subject at the undergraduate level or above at an approved UK university, the UK government order said.
“This is fantastic news for Indian students, who will now be able to spend more time in the UK after completing their degree, allowing them to gain further skills and experience,” said Dominic Asquith, British High Commissioner to India in a statement.

The number of Indians going to study in the UK has been growing every year and reached almost 22,000 in the year ending June 2019. This was an increase of over 40 per cent on the previous year — and almost 100 per cent higher than three years ago. With the work visa programme back, the number of Indians headed to the UK is expected to grow further.

This announcement follows the creation of a new fast-track visa route for scientists and removal of the limit on PhD students moving into the skilled work visa route, which collectively aim to cement the UK as a as a science superpower and world leader in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) sector. 

According to Ministry of External Affairs data, nearly 6 lakh Indians  are studying abroad, the number of them in the US and Canada.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
United Kingdom government UK immigration status UK higher education provider Andrew Fleming British Deputy High Commissioner Andhra Pradesh Telangana
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp