Chubb opens business service centre in Hyderabad

The insurance firm’s centre will support its global insurance operations’ information technology, digital and analytics functions

Published: 13th September 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 07:07 AM

HYDERABAD: The world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company, Chubb, opened its business service centre in Hyderabad to support its global insurance operations’ information technology, digital and analytics functions.  

With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, and the Hyderabad centre will focus on building and expanding critical digital skills and expertise in data analytics, machine learning, quantitative sciences and intelligence process automation etc for the company. The company has also decided to hire over 100 persons for its two Centres, located in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, both of which were launched on Thursday. Julie Dillman, senior vice-president, Chubb group and global head of operations, said that a majority of these jobs are located at Hyderabad centre. 

While local technology partners Tetrasoft in Hyderabad and BRIDGEi2i in Bengaluru are assisting the multi-national giant in attracting local talent, Chubb on Thursday also announced a collaboration with city-based T-Hub to work on solving business challenges through rapid innovation and market deployment. He hoped Chubb would play a key role in the Hyderabad Fintech Forum which is being launched on Sept 17. 
Speaking at the launch, IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan extended full support from TS and hoped Chubb would start their campus in Hyderabad soon. The initiative converts technology, analytical and other positions outsourced to third-party vendors in India to fulltime Chubb employee positions. 

