Hyderabad metro witness surge in ridership on occasion of Ganesh Nimajjanam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of Ganesh Nimajjanam, more than one lakh commuters chose to travel in the Metro rail from just two stations — Khairatabad and Lakdikapul, on Thursday.

According to the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) authorities, the total number of commuters at the Khairatabad station stood at around 65,000 as of 9 pm. Meanwhile, at the Lakdikapul station, the number was about 40,000. Both the stations are located close to the Tank Bund, where most of the idols in the city were immersed.

The HMRL said that it had arranged four extra trains on Thursday, and at peak hours, the trains were run at a frequency of every 4.5 minutes. The working hours were also extended, with the last train leaving from both the stations at 1.30 am.