7-yr-old succumbs to dengue, hospitals booked for negligence

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Yet another death due to dengue has come to the fore in the State, despite the government maintaining silence over the official statistics regarding dengue deaths in Telangana. Seven-year-old M Vignesh died of dengue at the Pragna Children’s Hospital on Wednesday night. He was a resident of Rahmat Nagar near Yousufguda. A police case has also been registered under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC against the hospital after his parents alleged that he had died due to medical negligence.

According to M Radha, the boy’s mother, Vignesh was admitted to the hospital on the night of September 7. He was diagnosed with dengue on Sunday. Speaking to Express, Radha said: “On Tuesday morning, my son was laying still with eyes open. His heartbeat started flickering on the monitor but no one from the hospital bothered to take note of it even after I informed them about it. Suddenly his heartbeat stopped. It was only after raised alarm that the hospital staff kept him on a ventilator.”