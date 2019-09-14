Industry lobbies against new permits for BS-IV three-wheelers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Auto unions have demanded the State government to issue over 20,000 fresh permits for operation in the Hyderabad area so as to create employment opportunities. If this happens, the number of three-wheelers in the city would touch 1.4 lakh. Reacting to this demand, leaders of the e-vehicle industry have said that if the government indeed hands out permits, it must ensure that they are given to only clean vehicles — either those that adhere to BS-VI norms or e-vehicles.

This would ensure the new vehicles do not cause an additional pollution burden to the city. The BS-VI 4-stroke engines, that will be available in LPG or CNG, would lesser amounts of particulate matter or NOx. E-vehicles, that are expected to enter the market over the next six months, would leave no emissions at all. It may be recalled India had decided to skip the BS-V norms in their entirety. The BS-VI norms roughly correspond with Euro 6 emission standards.

Raghav Rao, zonal manager of Piaggio Vehicles in Telangana, said, “We have submitted a letter to the Home Minister and Transport Minister to ensure that when permits are handed out, the people who are buying vehicles are buying ones that reduce pollution. We are not against issuing permits, but we think the government should reconsider its decision and issue them only to BS-VI 4-stroke vehicles or vehicles, which are technologically advanced when compared to BS-IV vehicles.” Rao rationalised that a majority of the autos in the city adhered to BS-IV standards, with 2-stroke engines that release pollutants during the combustion process.

While several other cities have banned 2-stroke vehicles altogether, the switch to BS-IV 4-stroke has also been slow here. Hence, to ensure that new permits don’t add to the pollution burden, a strict prerogative must be laid on e-autos and BS-VI vehicles, which are ready with the automobile industry. Members of auto and transport unions, while supporting this push for e-vehicles and BS-VI models, note that if the government indeed plans to introduce such criteria for permits, it must also create the required infrastructure so that auto drivers need not have to “hunt” for compatible fuel.

“A push towards CNG has been there for a long time. But even now, there aren’t that many CNG stations, In other cities, we can see there is a rush to address this issue. Unless there is a sufficient number of CNG stations, such a move would be very problematic for the ordinary auto-driver,” said Shaik Salaudiin, chairperson of Telangana Taxi and Drivers JAC.

‘Incentives key to the eco-friendly system’

According to Shaik Salauddin, Taxi and Drivers JAC chairman, incentivising people is key to the widespread use of cleaner eco-friendly vehicles, and that subsidy must be provided by both, the Centre and State