Home Cities Hyderabad

Industry lobbies against new permits for BS-IV three-wheelers

Auto unions have demanded the State government to issue over 20,000 fresh permits for operation in the Hyderabad area so as to create employment opportunities.

Published: 14th September 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Auto unions have demanded the State government to issue over 20,000 fresh permits for operation in the Hyderabad area so as to create employment opportunities. If this happens, the number of three-wheelers in the city would touch 1.4 lakh. Reacting to this demand, leaders of the e-vehicle industry have said that if the government indeed hands out permits, it must ensure that they are given to only clean vehicles — either those that adhere to BS-VI norms or e-vehicles.

This would ensure the new vehicles do not cause an additional pollution burden to the city. The BS-VI 4-stroke engines, that will be available in LPG or CNG, would lesser amounts of particulate matter or NOx. E-vehicles, that are expected to enter the market over the next six months, would leave no emissions at all. It may be recalled India had decided to skip the BS-V norms in their entirety. The BS-VI norms roughly correspond with Euro 6 emission standards.

Raghav Rao, zonal manager of Piaggio Vehicles in Telangana, said, “We have submitted a letter to the Home Minister and Transport Minister to ensure that when permits are handed out, the people who are buying vehicles are buying ones that reduce pollution. We are not against issuing permits, but we think the government should reconsider its decision and issue them only to BS-VI 4-stroke vehicles or vehicles, which are technologically advanced when compared to BS-IV vehicles.” Rao rationalised that a majority of the autos in the city adhered to BS-IV standards, with 2-stroke engines that release pollutants during the combustion process.

While several other cities have banned 2-stroke vehicles altogether, the switch to BS-IV 4-stroke has also been slow here. Hence, to ensure that new permits don’t add to the pollution burden, a strict prerogative must be laid on e-autos and BS-VI vehicles, which are ready with the automobile industry. Members of auto and transport unions, while supporting this push for e-vehicles and BS-VI models, note that if the government indeed plans to introduce such criteria for permits, it must also create the required infrastructure so that auto drivers need not have to “hunt” for compatible fuel.

“A push towards CNG has been there for a long time. But even now, there aren’t that many CNG stations, In other cities, we can see there is a rush to address this issue. Unless there is a sufficient number of CNG stations, such a move would be very problematic for the ordinary auto-driver,” said Shaik Salaudiin, chairperson of Telangana Taxi and Drivers JAC.

‘Incentives key to the eco-friendly system’

According to Shaik Salauddin, Taxi and Drivers JAC chairman, incentivising people is key to the widespread use of cleaner eco-friendly vehicles, and that subsidy must be provided by both, the Centre and State

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana government BS-VI CNG LPG Shaik Salauddin Auto unions
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Carrie Lam criticised at first 'open dialogue'
Stocks slip on impeachment uncertainty
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp