Over 55,000 Ganesh idols immersed in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AS the 11-day extravaganza of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities culminated, over 55,000 idols were immersed across 23 different water bodies in city. The immersion process, which began early Thursday morning at the Tank Bund and NTR Marg Road, continued well into Friday afternoon.

Compared to last year, an additional 10,000 to 12,000 Ganesh idols were installed this year. According to GHMC commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar, about 8,000 tonnes of garbage was generated on the final day of immersion.

This, however, includes the 5,000 tonnes of waste generated in the city on daily basis. The GHMC chief hailed all line departments, including HMWSSB, HMDA, TSSPDCL, R&B, Police and other departments, for their cooperation in the efforts towards making the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations a grand success. “All the roads are being cleared of the garbage,” he added.

Meanwhile, DGP M Mahendar Reddy and CP Anjani Kumar expressed their gratitude to all devotees, for ensuring smooth conduct of the immersion procession. Around 22,000 cops were deployed on the occasion for security purposes. There were also five to seven volunteers in each mandapam, and all of them played a crucial role in ensuring a successful event, he said. Meanwhile, Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao in a tweet lauded DGP M Mahendar Reddy and the city police for the smooth conduct of the celebrations.