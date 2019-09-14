Home Cities Hyderabad

Over 55,000 Ganesh idols immersed in Hyderabad

Immersion took place in 23 water bodies; 3K tonne waste generated

Published: 14th September 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Metal scrappers collect iron rods and other material from Ganesh idols at Hussainsagar | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  AS the 11-day extravaganza of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities culminated, over 55,000 idols were immersed across 23 different water bodies in city. The immersion process, which began early Thursday morning at the Tank Bund and NTR Marg Road, continued well into Friday afternoon. 

Compared to last year, an additional 10,000 to 12,000 Ganesh idols were installed this year. According to GHMC commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar, about 8,000 tonnes of garbage was generated on the final day of immersion.

This, however, includes the 5,000 tonnes of waste generated in the city on daily basis. The GHMC chief hailed all line departments, including HMWSSB, HMDA, TSSPDCL, R&B, Police and other departments, for their cooperation in the efforts towards making the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations a grand success. “All the roads are being cleared of the garbage,” he added.

Meanwhile, DGP M Mahendar Reddy and CP Anjani Kumar expressed their gratitude to all devotees, for ensuring smooth conduct of the immersion procession. Around 22,000 cops were deployed on the occasion for security purposes. There were also five to seven volunteers in each mandapam, and all of them played a crucial role in ensuring a successful event, he said. Meanwhile, Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao in a tweet lauded DGP M Mahendar Reddy and the city police for the smooth conduct of the celebrations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ganesh Chaturthi HMWSSB HMDA TSSPDCL M Mahendar Reddy Anjani Kumar
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Carrie Lam criticised at first 'open dialogue'
Stocks slip on impeachment uncertainty
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp