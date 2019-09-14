Home Cities Hyderabad

Vizag man working in Hyderabad hangs himself in hostel room

Unable to continue in the job against his wishes, a 23-year-old techie allegedly committed suicide at KPHB colony here on Friday.

Published: 14th September 2019 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

suicide

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Unable to continue in the job against his wishes, a 23-year-old techie allegedly committed suicide at KPHB colony here on Friday. Gudla Venkata Naga Chaitanya, hailing from Vizag in AP, was found hanging in the hostel room. Police recovered a suicide note purportedly written by Chaitanya, which stated that he was unable to continue in the job against his wishes.

On Thursday, Chaitanya returned from work and confined himself to the room. After a friend from the adjacent room informed the hostel management that he was not responding to calls, they alerted the police. Police broke open the door and found him hanging to the ceiling fan. He was shifted to hospital for postmortem.

TAGS
KPHB colony
