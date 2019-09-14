Woman found dead in Saidabad, cops suspect rape, murder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 40-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances, at an isolated place in Saidabad police limits on Friday. The police suspect that she was sexually assaulted before being killed. The police are yet to ascertain further details about the woman. According to police, a few locals had found the woman’s body at an isolated place near Telephone Nagar on Friday afternoon.

Immediately, they informed the police via Dial 100. Sources claim that the woman had come to the spot on Thursday night with four other persons and they had reportedly been consuming liquor. It is suspected that these persons with her later sexually assaulted her, and left her to die. The police have collected the CCTV footage of the locality to identify the culprits. “We have registered a case and taken the body for postmortem,” they said.