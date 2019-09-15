Home Cities Hyderabad

Bleeding edge: Hyderabad-based firms propose deploying leading technology

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several drone startups, including a few based in Hyderabad, presented their solutions to the issues that the Forest Department has been facing. 

At T-Hub, various startups including city-based Marut Drones and Thanos, Bengaluru-based Aarav Unmanned Systems, Telemetry and few others were invited. Based on their presentations, the State government is now formulating a pilot project. 

The presentation made by Marut Drones, accessed by Express, shows that leading technologies will be deployed to solve issues such as detecting illegal activities including smuggling, poaching, etc. For instance, the images that drones capture will be processed to churn out outputs such as 3D model of the picture, contours, digital elevation model and so on.

Marut Drones also have the technology to survey forests during the night. Speaking to Express, Prem Kumar Vislawath, founder of Marut Drones, said, “Since we have done pilot projects in forest areas for West Bengal and Assam governments, we understand the problems the department here is facing.”

Marut Drones was founded by an alumni team from IIT, Guwahati. They are registered in the T-Hub, and mentored by RICH and IIIT Hyderabad. They have also been selected for the Facebook India Innovate Accelerator.

