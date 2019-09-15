Rachakonda police make traffic offenders take on-the-spot measures

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the fear and scepticism regarding the high penalties prescribed in the new MV Act, the Rachakonda police started a new initiative on Saturday to drive the fear out of people and also to ensure that they take corrective measures towards following the traffic rules.

The initiative by traffic wing of the Rachakonda police is aimed at curbing four particular violations — not wearing a helmet while driving, being in possession of a license, Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate and vehicle insurance.

If a motorist is caught in violation of any of these four violations, the concerned traffic police will not penalise him but would rather make him take the corrective step, on the spot.

For example, if the motorist is caught without a helmet, he will be made to buy a helmet on the spot by the police.

In case of driving without a valid license, the traffic police personnel will make the motorist book a learning license slot on the spot.

The traffic police will also have an insurance official available at the spot and whenever a person is caught without vehicle insurance, the motorist will be made to buy the insurance then and there.

A mobile pollution monitoring unit will also be kept ready for providing the PUC certificate for those caught driving without a valid one.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, Mahesh Bhagwat said, “Through this initiative, we just want to help citizens to empower them in following the traffic rules.”