‘Hyderabad moms concerned about their child’s safety’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly 75 per cent of moms in the city believe that being financially independent is important for their self-identity and to be a role model of their children, as well as fulfilling their dreams. This was found out in a survey held by Momspresso, a user-generated content platform for women.

Conducted in association with the Diamond Producers Association (DPA), the survey, titled “Moms Happiness Index 2019”, covered over 2,000 moms across the country. The surprising key finding of the study has been that while 48 percent of moms across India are happy with their current state of life, moms in non-metro cities are much happier than those in metro cities. The survey also found that moms in non-metro cities rate themselves higher at being good moms, have happier marriages and have more supportive families. Unsurprisingly, the data indicated that moms in metros are much more stressed than moms in non-metro cities.

Other Hyderabad-specific findings in the survey include – moms believe that the safety of their child is the top stressor; keeping the child disciplined and controlling their screen time follows in the list; 88 percent of moms are unhappy with the way they look; 73 percent of moms are unhappy with their fitness levels; 48 percent of moms are concerned about their aging issues; 62 percent of moms spend less then one hour a week for their personal grooming, and 89 percent of moms spend less then seven hours a week on the things they like.