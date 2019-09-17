Home Cities Hyderabad

Minor gangraped by maternal uncles gets justice after five years

During the course of investigation, the case became more challenging for the prosecution as the mother turned hostile and denied the allegations.

child rape

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two uncles who committed gang-rape on their 14 -year-old niece were convicted by LB Nagar MSJ court for a period of 10 years each. The offenders, Hasnuddin, 28 and Salaluddin, 24 raped their own sister’s daughter multiple times in 2014 until the minor mustered courage and informed her mother.

According to officials, the girl had been living in her maternal grandmother’s home along with her mother and the two offenders, as her own father had died. The mother worked as a daily wage labourer and hence was not home with the child at all times. Making use of this, the uncles took advantage of the minor multiple times.

When the child confided to her mother and grandmother, they informed relatives, who in turn anonymously informed Childline officials. The officials rescued her and shifted her to the government shelter home. Rajendranagar police based on these inputs lodged a complaint under Section 376(2)(f)(n) and Section 5(1) (n) of POCSO Act.

