Atal Centre seeks papers on developing clean meat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology’s Atal Incubation Centre, along with Humane Society International, India and the Good Food Institute, India, have announced an innovation challenge to advance the development and production of meat grown by culturing animal cells.

The organisations have called for proposals from entrepreneurs and the scientific community to publish review papers on technologies that will help accelerate the development of clean meat in India. Clean meat is often referred to as cultivated meat or cell-based meat. It has been hailed for its potential to provide the world’s growing population with sustainable protein.

Open to scientists from private and public institutions, the grant will be provided to four proposals. Each review would have examined the state of science in a specific area of clean meat, offer concrete recommendations for scale-up, and be accepted for open-access publication in a high-visibility, peer-reviewed journal.

Dr Madhusudana Rao, CEO of Atal Incubation Centre, CCMB, Hyderabad, said, “Clean meat technologies are at the interface of cell biology and chemical engineering, looking for innovations to meet the global challenges of food scarcity and environmental health of our near future. We hope to bring awareness and smart solutions through this program.” Applications will be open till November 15 2019.