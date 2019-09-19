Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad schools to use organic products under 'Swachh Vidyalaya' initiative

This is part of the commitment they made at “Swachh Vidyalaya” event which took place in the city on Wednesday.

Mayor, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation taking a close look at cleanliness sample material (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students from over 400 schools across Hyderabad will now have to use organic products even for their project work, besides of course learning to segregate waste right in their school campus. This is part of the commitment they made at “Swachh Vidyalaya” event which took place in the city on Wednesday.

The programme is created to encourage school students to practise and spread awareness about waste segregation at source and sustainable management of waste. Swachh Vidyalaya is a joint initiative of ITC’s WOW Clubs in Schools programme, an extension of ITC’s ‘Wellbeing Out of Waste’ (WOW), the Department of Education, Telangana State and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Dr Bonthu Rammohan, Mayor, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation inaugurated the event at JNTU Auditorium, Kukatpally, Hyderabad.

The programme is being done to promote segregation of waste so that all the dry recyclables get recycled and wet waste is converted into organic compost. Students also put up exhibits on how to reuse and recycle waste. Interestingly, to keep students motivated in their clean environment drive, there also prizes "Inter-School Recycling Championship Awards" to be won, it was announced at the event.

