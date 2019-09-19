Home Cities Hyderabad

Lack of proper fogging machines hampers GHMC's operations against Dengue

Greater Hyderabad, which has over one crore population and over 1,400 slums, is in the grip of vector-borne diseases as the GHMC does not have adequate fogging machines. 

Published: 19th September 2019 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo |EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad, which has over one crore population and over 1,400 slums, is in the grip of vector-borne diseases as the GHMC does not have adequate fogging machines. 

The GHMC has just 150 portable and 13 vehicle-mounted machines for fogging operations for the entire city.  

So far nearly 400 dengue cases have been reported officially by the GHMC. The number has been doubled as compared to 220 cases in 2017 and 179 cases in 2018.    

The purpose of fogging operations is to kill or knock-down any adult mosquitoes that may be carrying the dengue virus. The mosquitoes become infected with the virus after biting a dengue patient. Fogging has to be carried out at regular intervals to fight dengue, but this is not happening due to lack of sufficient machines. 

GHMC officials admitted that fogging machines are inadequate to deal with the present situation. With just 150 portable fogging machines for each division, a person goes door-to-door to fog one colony per day and covers a few dozen colonies each depending on the size of the division.

GHMC has decided to double fogging operations in two shifts with the available machines and staff. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GHMC vector-borne diseases dengue cases
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp