Home Cities Hyderabad

Sam is Chay’s second wife?

An intimate chat show reveals secrets of actors Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s married life

Published: 19th September 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Lakshmi Manchu with Samantha in Feet Up with the Stars Telugu show (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a recent episode in Voot’s quirky chat show ‘Feet Up with the Stars Telugu’, host Lakshmi Manchu asks Samantha, “Tell me something about Chaitanya as a co-worker. How was it working with Chay and what difference do you see in him now?”

Samantha blushed and said, “At 23-24, Ye Maaya Chesave was a movie where I was with the star kid Nagarjuna’s son. It’s an opposite world, everything is so cushioned, though he was serious about his career, it was different, he was like okay even when it worked and okay if something didn’t work also. Now he is very mature and can judge on things, it’s like he has evolved as an artiste.”

Next up, Lakshmi asks, “Three items which you have added in your bedroom post marriage,” to which Samantha murmers and Lakshmi intervenes, “You are making me say everything now, I know you were in a live-in relationship before marriage. Now let me put it this way, what are the three things different in your bedroom from when you were single to being with a man?”

To which Samantha responded, “Pillow is the first wife to Chaitanya. Even if I have to kiss, the pillow is always between us.” After a pause, Samantha gets reluctant and says, “And now it’s enough, I guess I have said a lot of things.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Feet Up with the Stars Telugu Lakshmi Manchu Chaitanya Ye Maaya Chesave
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp