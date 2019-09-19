Sam is Chay’s second wife?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a recent episode in Voot’s quirky chat show ‘Feet Up with the Stars Telugu’, host Lakshmi Manchu asks Samantha, “Tell me something about Chaitanya as a co-worker. How was it working with Chay and what difference do you see in him now?”

Samantha blushed and said, “At 23-24, Ye Maaya Chesave was a movie where I was with the star kid Nagarjuna’s son. It’s an opposite world, everything is so cushioned, though he was serious about his career, it was different, he was like okay even when it worked and okay if something didn’t work also. Now he is very mature and can judge on things, it’s like he has evolved as an artiste.”

Next up, Lakshmi asks, “Three items which you have added in your bedroom post marriage,” to which Samantha murmers and Lakshmi intervenes, “You are making me say everything now, I know you were in a live-in relationship before marriage. Now let me put it this way, what are the three things different in your bedroom from when you were single to being with a man?”

To which Samantha responded, “Pillow is the first wife to Chaitanya. Even if I have to kiss, the pillow is always between us.” After a pause, Samantha gets reluctant and says, “And now it’s enough, I guess I have said a lot of things.”