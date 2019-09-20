GHMC swings into action, writes to Secunderabad Cantonment Board & Defence Estates Officer over road closure issue at RK Puram underpass

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The road closure issue at RK Puram underpass which has been a bone of contention for the residents for a long time, is now gaining momentum with GHMC writing to the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) and Defence Estates Officer (DEO) seeking clarification on wall construction on the road, which is causing inconvenience to the people.

After several complaints about road congestion on the RK Puram road connecting ECIL, Kapra, Sainikpuri, Neredmet and Secunderabad, the GHMC has now swung into action. The director EVDM on Thursday wrote a letter to the DEO and SCB seeking their clarification regarding the wall construction. The move came after the Federation of North-Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad (FNECS), who have been fighting over the wall construction issue for years reached out to the Director of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM), GHMC, to restore the service road.

The members of FNECS claim that the wall which was constructed by the Local Military Authority has blocked the service road on its northern and southern flanks due to which lakh of vehicles ply on the busy road and their volume increases during the peak hours.

They claim that even after several complaints the LMA officials did not take action to remove the wall. Speaking to Express, president of FNECS, B Rajeshwer Rao said that this road belongs to the government and is not SCB property.