It’s Japan calling at IIT-Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: After getting 17 job offers from Japan in the last academic year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, is targeting over 25 offers for its graduates this year. As a step in this direction, it celebrated ‘Japan Day 2019’ in association with the Japan External Trade Organization and Japan International Cooperation Agency on Thursday.

The second edition of Japan Day at IIT-H saw seven Japanese companies including corporates like TT-AT and Toshiba Memory. Speaking about the career opportunities in Japan for their students, Dr Pradeep Kumar Yemula, faculty-in-charge of placements and assistant professor, department of electrical engineering, IITH said, “We are happy to host Japan day 2019 for the second time at IITH. In the previous academic year, we had 17 international job offers from Japan, and this year we are targeting more than 25 offers.”