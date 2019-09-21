Despite Supreme Court order, Hyderabad's engineering colleges demand extra fees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It has only been a few months since the Supreme Court instructed the managements of Vasavi College of Engineering (VCE) and Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology (SIST), that they could not collect fees in excess of what has been fixed by the Telangana Admissions and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC). But now, it is learnt that two more private engineering colleges in the city -- Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) and Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT) -- are pressurising parents to pay additional fee.

TAFRC had fixed Rs 1,13,500 as fee for CBIT for the 2016-19 block period. The college, however, claims that the fee does not cover their expenses and have enhanced the fee to `2,00,000, going so far as to collect an interim order from the high court for the same.

What is even more appalling for parents is that the college issued a series of circulars threatening them with a late fee, if the dues are not cleared on time (Sept 25).

However, the judgement of the apex court in the VCE and SIST case stated that TAFRC is the sole authority in fixing the fee amount, which cannot be overturned even by the HC. “The judgment was a benchmark to be followed by all professional colleges. But since the case involved only VCE and SIST, others feel they are not bound by this judgment. The cases involving these two are still in the HC, with the judgment reserved. Taking advantage of this, they are asking students to cough up the enhanced fee,” said Nagati Narayana, president of Telangana Parents Association (TPA).

With the deadline for fee payment right around the corner, harried parents and students under the aegis of TPA and Telangana Engineering Colleges (TEC)-JAC submitted a representation to the TAFRC on Friday. “The colleges are just not accepting demand drafts of `1.13 lakh. Multiple circulars have been issued in the last couple of months, asking students to pay the differential amount or pay `50 per day towards late fee. However, we have been assured by the TAFRC that they will take the matter up with the colleges,” said Srinadh, president of TEC-JAC.

Meanwhile, TAFRC has planned to move a motion on Monday to inform the court of the problems the parents are facing. “Since the vacate petition is in HC and both sides have argued, let us first wait for the judgment that has been reserved. But in the meantime, we will move a motion,” said Prof V Rama Rao, consultant, TAFRC.