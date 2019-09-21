Home Cities Hyderabad

Despite Supreme Court order, Hyderabad's engineering colleges demand extra fees

However, we have been assured by the TAFRC that they will take the matter up with the colleges,” said Srinadh, president of TEC-JAC.

Published: 21st September 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

school fee

59 schools which were in deep shortage of funds have been allowed to hike the fees by 5-10 per cent.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It has only been a few months since the Supreme Court instructed the managements of Vasavi College of Engineering (VCE) and Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology (SIST), that they could not collect fees in excess of what has been fixed by the Telangana Admissions and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC). But now, it is learnt that two more private engineering colleges in the city --  Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) and Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT) -- are pressurising parents to pay additional fee.

TAFRC had fixed Rs 1,13,500 as fee for CBIT for the 2016-19 block period. The college, however, claims that the fee does not cover their expenses and have enhanced the fee to `2,00,000, going so far as to collect an interim order from the high court for the same.

What is even more appalling for parents is that the college issued a series of circulars threatening them with a late fee, if the dues are not cleared on time (Sept 25).

However, the judgement of the apex court in the VCE and SIST case stated that TAFRC is the sole authority in fixing the fee amount, which cannot be overturned even by the HC. “The judgment was a benchmark to be followed by all professional colleges. But since the case involved only VCE and SIST, others feel they are not bound by this judgment. The cases involving these two are still in the HC, with the judgment reserved. Taking advantage of this, they are asking students to cough up the enhanced fee,” said Nagati Narayana, president of Telangana Parents Association (TPA).

With the deadline for fee payment right around the corner, harried parents and students under the aegis of TPA and Telangana Engineering Colleges (TEC)-JAC submitted a representation to the TAFRC on Friday. “The colleges are just not accepting demand drafts of `1.13 lakh. Multiple circulars have been issued in the last couple of months, asking students to pay the differential amount or pay `50 per day towards late fee. However, we have been assured by the TAFRC that they will take the matter up with the colleges,” said Srinadh, president of TEC-JAC.

Meanwhile, TAFRC has planned to move a motion on Monday to inform the court of the problems the parents are facing. “Since the vacate petition is in HC and both sides have argued, let us first wait for the judgment that has been reserved. But in the meantime, we will move a motion,” said Prof V Rama Rao, consultant, TAFRC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Vasavi College of Engineering Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology Telangana Admissions and Fee Regulatory Committee TAFRC  Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp