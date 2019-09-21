Explosion in stone crushing unit at Keesara Mandal kills two

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An explosion at a stone crushing unit in Keesara mandal on the city outskirts claimed the lives of two workers on Friday evening. The deceased have been identified as Guvvala Balaraju, 26, and Annaram Balaraju, 36. Both hailed from Maryala village in Bhongir district.

According to the police, the duo had been working at the SLMI crushers in Ankireddypalli village for the past seven years. On Friday evening, they had gone to a hilltop to blast a few rocks. A while later, the other workers heard a loud noise from the hilltop and rushed to the spot, only to find the dup buried under a heap of granite stones.

It is suspected that the chemicals had exploded, and they got stuck in the middle of it by accident. The police also suspect that the explosion could have occurred due to a lightning strike.