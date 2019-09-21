Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC marks 410 localities in Hyderabad at high risk of dengue fever

GHMC to intensify anti-larval operations for next 2-3 weeks

Published: 21st September 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

In the wake of a dengue epidemic across the State, roadside vendors sell mosquito nets in Koti (Photo |EPS, S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents of as many as 410 localities in the city need to take precautions against dengue as they have been identified as high risk areas by the GHMC. The civic body is planning to continue anti-larval operations in these areas, up until December this year.

“Of the 2,400 dengue cases reported across Telangana State, as many as 845 cases have been reported within Hyderabad city,” GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar said on Friday. In order to curb the breeding of mosquitoes and the subsequent spread of vector-borne diseases here, the municipal corporation is taking all precautions for effective surveillance in these areas, he stated. 

The commissioner further said that the GHMC would intensify anti-larval operations for the next two to three weeks. In fact, as per the PinPoint Programme (PPP), 642 teams have been deployed to take up weekly anti-larval operations in domestic, peri-domestic mosquito breeding sources (house to house). “The programme aims to cover 1.50 lakh houses on an average every day,” he added. 

As many as 18 teams with 54 workers are conducting anti-larval operations in the Musi river, from Attapur to Chaderghat bridge. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hyderabad residents GHMC high risk areas GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar Telangana State PinPoint Programme
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp