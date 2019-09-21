GHMC marks 410 localities in Hyderabad at high risk of dengue fever

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents of as many as 410 localities in the city need to take precautions against dengue as they have been identified as high risk areas by the GHMC. The civic body is planning to continue anti-larval operations in these areas, up until December this year.

“Of the 2,400 dengue cases reported across Telangana State, as many as 845 cases have been reported within Hyderabad city,” GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar said on Friday. In order to curb the breeding of mosquitoes and the subsequent spread of vector-borne diseases here, the municipal corporation is taking all precautions for effective surveillance in these areas, he stated.

The commissioner further said that the GHMC would intensify anti-larval operations for the next two to three weeks. In fact, as per the PinPoint Programme (PPP), 642 teams have been deployed to take up weekly anti-larval operations in domestic, peri-domestic mosquito breeding sources (house to house). “The programme aims to cover 1.50 lakh houses on an average every day,” he added.

As many as 18 teams with 54 workers are conducting anti-larval operations in the Musi river, from Attapur to Chaderghat bridge.