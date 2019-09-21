GHMC slaps Rs 2.5 lakh fine on Dolphin Builders in Miyapur for dumping C&D waste

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view of construction and demolition (C&D) waste being thrown on roads and open naalas, the GHMC slapped a fine of Rs 2.50 lakh on Dolphin Builders in Miyapur for dumping waste materials in huge amounts on-road and nalas. It was also fined for not draining out stagnated water inside the construction site, which has now become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

GHMC Chandanagar Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Yadagiri Rao, during an inspection in the locality, found out that the workers of Dolphin Builders have been dumping C&D waste on roads and nalas, obstructing traffic and free flow of water. When the builder failed to provide a convincing reply, the officials slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh on them.

The GHMC authorities, later, on their visit to the construction building found stagnated rainwater on the site. With the builder has taken no efforts to clear the water, the GHMC imposed another fine of Rs 50,000 on the same builder.