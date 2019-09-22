Home Cities Hyderabad

Freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy's kin lodge complaint against Chiranjeevi

Inspector K Balakrishna Reddy said that they had received a complaint from Datta Reddy, one of the family members of Narasimha Reddy, alleging that they were assured with financial help.

Published: 22nd September 2019 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'.

A still from Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days before hitting the screens, actor-turned-politician Chiranjeevi’s much awaited ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ landed in a controversy, after the family members of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy staged a protest and lodged a complaint with Jubilee Hills police against the producer and the actor of the film. 

The movie is based on the life of the freedom fighter and is produced by Chiranjeevi’s son Ramcharan Tej who is also an actor. The Jubilee Hills police stated that they would look into the issue. 

The film is scheduled for release on October 2.

Inspector K Balakrishna Reddy on Saturday said that they had received a complaint from Datta Reddy, one of the family members of Narasimha Reddy, alleging that they were assured with financial assistance as the film unit has used their location and information about  Narasimha Reddy. 

“The film crew had made a formal agreement with us by taking signatures and cheated us by not abiding to the agreement. When we tried to meet Chiranjeevi and his son and producer of film Ramcharan, they lodged false complaints against us,” said Datta Reddy in the complaint. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chiranjeevi Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp