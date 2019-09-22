Freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy's kin lodge complaint against Chiranjeevi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days before hitting the screens, actor-turned-politician Chiranjeevi’s much awaited ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ landed in a controversy, after the family members of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy staged a protest and lodged a complaint with Jubilee Hills police against the producer and the actor of the film.

The movie is based on the life of the freedom fighter and is produced by Chiranjeevi’s son Ramcharan Tej who is also an actor. The Jubilee Hills police stated that they would look into the issue.



The film is scheduled for release on October 2.

Inspector K Balakrishna Reddy on Saturday said that they had received a complaint from Datta Reddy, one of the family members of Narasimha Reddy, alleging that they were assured with financial assistance as the film unit has used their location and information about Narasimha Reddy.

“The film crew had made a formal agreement with us by taking signatures and cheated us by not abiding to the agreement. When we tried to meet Chiranjeevi and his son and producer of film Ramcharan, they lodged false complaints against us,” said Datta Reddy in the complaint.