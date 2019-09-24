Ameerpet Metro Station mishap shatters couple’s dreams

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When 30-year-old Harikanth Reddy dropped off his wife and her sister at the KPHB Metro Station on Sunday, he had not expected his life to turn upside down within a few hours. Unbeknownst to him, his 26-year-old wife Mounika breathed her last at the Ameerpet Metro Station a while later. She was taking shelter from the rain in the station when pieces of plaster from the ceiling fell on her in a fatal accident.

Ironically, Reddy had just received a text message from Mounika, informing him that they had reached Ameerpet station safely. In her message, she had also mentioned that she would return home in the evening so that they could go out for dinner. Harikanth, a software engineer by profession, had married Mounika about a year ago. “Mounika had gone to Ameerpet in search of an IT coaching centre and a hostel for her sister.

When I dropped them off at the KPHB Metro Station, they had told me that they would return as soon as they found accommodation. However, before I reached my home, I got a call from Mounika’s sister claiming that she was unconscious due to a freak accident,” said Harikanth Reddy. “Just about eight months ago, we had taken a flat in the third phase of KPHB on rent. Mounika was planning to get a job. When I was informed of her demise, all our plans of building a future came crashing down within seconds,” the software engineer lamented.

Harikanth requested the authorities of Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd to take precautionary measures so that such incidents do not occur in the future. “I know the metro authorities will never be able to give me my wife back. But I expect them to at least take care that such incidents do not happen in the future,” he said.

Auto driver, a good samaritan when Mounika collapsed on the floor and was lying in a pool of blood, it was an auto driver and a random passerby that came to their aid. They took her and her sister to a hospital nearby, without charging a fare. He had even lingered on the premises for some time, hoping for Mounika to recover.

Police to alter Sections?

The police are likely to alter the Sections under which charges have been framed against the L&T officials, as their negligence had caused the death.