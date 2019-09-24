Home Cities Hyderabad

Body of West Bengal man who washed away in drain found

It is learnt that the opening of the storm-water drain narrows down considerably, slowing down the pace of the water going in, which leads  to severe inundation.

Published: 24th September 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Open drain (File photo |EPS)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Did negligence of panchayat officials, and that of the local municipality lead to the death of a young man identified as a 35-year-old Raviyul Sheikh from West Bengal, who accidentally slipped and fell into a drain and died in Nizampet? According to locals, many complaints were made to municipality officials about the 50 metre stretch of the drain which was open, however, they did not act. The body of the young man was fished out early in the morning on Monday, almost one kilometre away from the place of the incident. 

“We have been lodging complaints about the open stretch of the drain with the panchayat for over five years now, as every monsoon, there is a fear of someone falling into it. It is such a small issue and it could have been easily rectified, as only 50 metres of the storm-water drain is uncovered,” said VL Peramallu, a resident.

It is learnt that the opening of the storm-water drain narrows down considerably, slowing down the pace of the water going in, which leads  to severe inundation. This is perhaps why the young man did not notice the open gap in the drain and accidentally fell into it. 

“Had the drain been evenly wide, the water may have flown in sooner. Since the place was inundated fully, perhaps, he did not realise that the cement slab was missing,” added another resident.After a 12-hour search from Sunday evening to Monday morning, the body was eventually found. “We have asked the district administration to provide compensation for the deceased, however, it has not been sanctioned yet. We are hoping it will be processed soon,” said Ishaq Khan, municipal commissioner, Nizampet. “It is very unfortunate that in this age, we still have open drains,” said Dr Vasireddy, another resident.

Civic officials finally cover the drain
After a life was lost due to the apathy of civic authorities, the municipality woke up and laid slabs to shut the storm-water drain which is four-feet deep. The citizens reacted, asking the government to work on civic infrastructure of new municipalities

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
panchayat officials local municipality Nizampet
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp