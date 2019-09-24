Rachakonda police rescue kidnapped baby, nab accused couple

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Monday rescued a 15-month-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped 18 days ago by a couple at Bibinagar in Bhongir district. The couple were arrested. The accused Pittala Madhavi and Raju Gujjar, residing in Bibinagar, were rag pickers and have been staying together for the last seven years after leaving their respective partners. They did not have children, police said.

On September 2, the accused bumped into Jyothi mother of the child Pooja. Jyoti left home after a petty quarrel with her husband. Madhavi and Raju took Jyoti along with Pooja to their room in Bibinagar. Madhavi knew Jyoti before.

When they saw Jyoti with the child, they hatched to plan to take away the child. Accordingly, they offered liquor to Jyoti and when she became unconscious, they fled away with the child on September 5. Jyoti woke up the next day and found the child and couple missing. She searched for them but in vain.