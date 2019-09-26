Was enough time spent on the preparations for Ramappa Temple inspections?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the outlook regarding the prospect of Ramappa Temple being considered for the World Heritage Site tag has generally been positive, a look at the site itself raises questions on whether the State government and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) should have spent more time on the preparations.

It was only a month back when ASI had a meeting with State officials and small-time works were officially started. Small-time works is the official term for cleaning of the site, removal of encroachments, amping up of illumination, and sprucing up of shrubbery.

When sites like Nalanda and Old City of Ahmedabad were nominated for the World Heritage Site tag, years were spent in preparing them for the inspections. But preparations in Ramappa Temple lasted a few months.

State officials are often quick to point out that UNESCO experts do not consider facilities around the monument, and that they only concentrate on the architectural and cultural importance of the structures. Their arguments fell flat when they had to go through great trouble to just move about in the area when they inspected Ramappa earlier in September.

The constant rains had made the ground soft, and officials had trouble walking in the sludge. The connectivity to the temple is not up to the mark, apart from a lack of proper accommodation and insufficient parking space.

It may be noted that till earlier this year, the State was still working on Golconda Fort and Qutb Shahi Tombs for the WHS inspection. A high-level meeting of officials from ASI, GHMC, Aga Khan Trust, and police was held in January by Chief Secretary.