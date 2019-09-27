Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad based start-up moots small drones for border surveillance

They could carry 8-10 kg payload and travel a distance of 10-12 km radius. 

Published: 27th September 2019 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

Drone surveillance, drone camera

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Rahul V Pisharody
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An eye for an eye may make the world blind but a drone for a drone could actually be a solution at the international border between Pakistan and India, especially in the wake of Pakistan-backed terror groups using drones to airdrop weapons into Indian-side of Punjab. 

Hyderabad-based start-up ‘Terra Drone India’ has come up with the solution by suggesting deployment of small drones for electronic surveillance across identified pockets on the international border. A camera mounted drone can be used to fly into a target drone and eliminate the threat immediately or used for simply spotting an enemy drone following which it could be shot down by ground teams, or it can itself be mounted with a gun. 

“Drones can be mounted with a gun but that is yet to be developed in India. It’s not very difficult though,” says Wing Commander(retired) Sreedhar Polu, co-founder and chief operating officer of Terra Drone. 
According to him, a drone for a drone will not only be cost-effective but highly impactful.  “Airforce radars cannot detect drones. They are very small and slow-moving, usually launched from very close to the border under the camouflage of trees.

They could carry 8-10 kg payload and travel a distance of 10-12 km radius. Visual line of sight of a person on the ground is limited but the range of an airborne camera-mount drone to spot enemy drone could be 40-50 km,” he said, adding that a small drone for the purpose may cost only a few thousand rupees. Technology is available to track home drones to easily identify a rogue drone.

The modus operandi used by terrorists came to light after Punjab police arrested four Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terrorists from Tarn Taran on September 22. Based on information from them, police recovered the drone, that was allegedly used to drop arms and ammunition in Punjab. Reports suggest that Chinese drones with 10kg payloads were used to drop weapons.

“To track a drone using another drone is best suited for places like Tarn Taran which has unmanned porous border. There could be around 15-20  such locations along the border which are unmanned, isolated, river crossings, or dark in nature. By deploying two drones and a technical team, round-the-clock foolproof monitoring can be done by just changing the batteries,”  the Wing Commander (retd), said. Technology is available to re-transmit video output from the drone to a command and control centre.

“Sitting in Amritsar, one can monitor the entire Punjab border round-the-clock,” he pointed out. On Thursday, Terra Drones showcased a range of unmanned, geo-intelligent solutions to the Army at Sapta Shakti  Wartech Expo 2019 in Hisar, Haryana. “Today we have showcased an aeroplane that can fly upto 20km range and find a target of opportunity,” he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Border pakistan india Terra Drone India Hyderabad-based start-up Khalistan Zindabad Force
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp