Hyderabad Police arrest man who used stolen booty for sister’s wedding

 Rajendranagar police arrested a habitual property offender on Thursday, for his alleged involvement in at least nine cases so far this year.

Police, Crime

Image for representational purpose

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rajendranagar police arrested a habitual property offender on Thursday, for his alleged involvement in at least nine cases so far this year. It is learnt that the accused Mohammed Ibrahim was earlier under the police radar in connection with as many as 43 cases.

Stolen property including 17 tolas of gold jewellery, 500 grams of silver articles, cash amounting to Rs 1.40 lakh, a car and some tools used to commit offences were seized from his possession, said ACP K Ashok Chakravarthy. Ibrahim was caught during a routine vehicle check. 

Inquiries revealed that Ibrahim was a ‘family man’, who apparently started stealing to take care of his family. A father to four kids, he had taken up the responsibility of his family at the age of 10, after his father passed away. After his first successful attempt in 2005, he went on a spree of breaking into and looting locked houses, until he was detained under the PD Act in 2016. During this period, he used the money he made to get his sister married.

