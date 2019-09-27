Youth who was electrocuted moved to Hyderabad 10 months ago

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Parents of 23-year-old Adam Jordan have demanded the State government to answer for the negligence that had taken their son’s life. On September 24, Jordan was riding a bicycle in a bylane in Madhapur when he tripped and fell into a puddle. Unbeknownst to him, several live wires have fallen into the puddle, which killed him instantly.

The 23-year-old was a native of Kolkata and had come to Hyderabad in December 2018. He began working at Cult Fitness’ gyms as a trainer. “We were scared to send him there, but he was keen as it was his first job,” said his father Mark Jordan, speaking to Express.

After a training session at the Kondapur gym, Jordan borrowed his friend’s cycle to reach the men’s PG he was staying at near pillar 27 in Madhapur. “His cycle hit a stone and he fell into the puddle,” said Bhubaneshwari, a friend.

Jordan’s friend, who was accompanying him, pulled him out, only to realise he had passed. He was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Later the body was moved to Osmania hospital.

“We still can’t believe what has happened. He was a wonderful person. In fact, he had only recently won the best trainer award in Hyderabad,” said Amol Tiwari, an IT professional who worked with him.

Jordan’s parents flew to Hyderabad and took his body back to Kolkata, where the last rites were held on Thursday noon.

“Police told us the builder had cut the wire accidentally and that’s what had fallen into the puddle. But we have learnt that some others too experience shocks while passing that place. Why did the landlord or someone else not ask for the supply to be cut off? Since we don’t live in Hyderabad, we are clueless about how to pursue this. We hope our son gets justice and those who were negligent are punished,” said Mark, Adam’ father.

Meanwhile, Jordan’s friends and clients have planned to start a fundraiser to help his family. Jordan was the sole earning member of his family.