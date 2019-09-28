Moti Darwaza of Golconda Fort collapses due to heavy rains in Hyderabad

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A structure attached to the Moti Darwaza of Golconda Fort collapsed on Friday morning due to the heavy rains in the city on previous night.



Following the incident, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has decided to raze down the remaining portion of the structure, and in the coming days, will take up the reconstruction of the entire edifice.

The three-walled structure which was a screening centre for those coming into the city during the Qutub Shahi period, collapsed after the heavy rains in the early hours of the morning.



Superintending Archaeologist of ASI-Hyderabad, M K Chauley explained, “The mortar used in the construction of this structure was mostly mud, with very light traces of lime. It is mostly the age of the structure that contributed to the collapse.”

Heritage activists said there could be other reasons. Mohd Habeebuddin, an activist opined, “Moti Darwaza has always been neglected. Earlier the same structure had caught fire, along with the garbage dumped inside it. The fire had caused damage to it but no repairs were taken up. Now, although the ASI has decided to restore it, the originality will not be there.”

After ASI was informed of the collapse by Karwan MLA Kauser Mohiuddin, a team was sent to study the incident. Chauley said, “Based on the inputs and photographs received by my team, we have decided to slowly remove the remains.”



He also said that two of the pillars which are still standing have developed deep cracks, and that they could collapse due to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, GHMC Central Zone Commissioner Musharraf Faruqui, said, “We are ready to cooperate with ASI in whichever way possible.”