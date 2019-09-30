Home Cities Hyderabad

Kuppam Engineering College students develop system to protect solar panels

It is important to note that solar plants often do have lightning arresters installed, which prevent damage to electronic instruments present inside the solar panels.

Published: 30th September 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Solar panel

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an increase in demand for power supply, people are moving towards alternate sources of energy such as solar power. However, these solar power plants are often at nature’s mercy, and lightning affects them adversely. Many a time, lightning damages the components, thus raising maintenance cost. To address this issue, two Telugu students from AP have come up with an app and a sensor which gives accurate predictions about lightning and isolates the electrical components from the solar panels.

This installation was exhibited on the second and concluding day of the Rural Innovation Startup Conclave on Saturday. The setup consists of a GSM module, Arduino controller, solar panels and relays. Made by R Riyaz and Rithin K Thedevos from Kuppam Engineering College, AP, the system consists of an app which alerts solar plant workers of impending lightning risk.

It is important to note that solar plants often do have lightning arresters installed, which prevent damage to electronic instruments present inside the solar panels. However, they often fail, causing severe damage to transformers and the corresponding electrical components.

“Vajrapaat app-based lightning indication is installed in the college campus. It gives, alerts 40 minutes before heavy lightning,” the paper said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
power shortage hyderabad power crisis Kuppam Engineering College Rural Innovation Startup Conclave solar plant workers
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp