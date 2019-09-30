Niloufer hospital's Director of Medical Education asks doctor not to make false claims

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid allegations of illegal clinical trials being performed on underprivileged patients at Niloufer hospital levelled by a senior doctor against the HoD of Pediatrics Department, the Director of Medical Education (DME) has warned doctors against attempts to “defame their institutions” through false allegations.

DME Dr K Ramesh Reddy, on Sunday, said that strict action would be taken against doctors who make false allegations without going through proper grievance channels. He further clarified that clinical trials in the State’s hospitals were conducted only in accordance with the norms framed by regulatory authorities.