Home Cities Hyderabad

Torrential rains yet to swell up Hyderabad's reservoirs

HMWSSB worried as Osmansagar & Himayatsagar may dry up by Oct despite heavy rains

Published: 30th September 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy rains have made rivers in Hyderabad's neighbouring districts swelled up (Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The torrential rains that lashed the twin cities and the neighbouring districts of Hyderabad over the past one week brought no solace to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) as Osmansagar, Himayatsagar, Singur and Manjira reservoirs, which are the major sources of drinking water for GHMC and hundreds of gram panchayats, have not received any inflows yet.

Singur and Manjira reservoirs, that used to supply drinking water to Ramachandrapuram and Patencheru municipalities and their adjoining villages, had dried up last year. Meanwhile, there is very little water in Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs is very little. According to official estimates, these reservoirs, which supply water to Old City and other parts of the Hyderabad, would get dried up by October.

Though Nagarjunasagar and Yellampally reservoirs of Godavari have reached their full capacity level, they cannot meet the demand for the whole of Hyderabad. There would still be a shortage of 30 MGD of water once Osmansgar and Himayatsagar reservoirs get dried up.

Almost all parts of Greater Hyderabad have been receiving incessant rains for the past one week. However, the water level has not gone up even by an inch in the last 10 days. Both Himayatsagar and  Osmansagar supplies 15 MGD and 25 MGD of water. Now, it has been curtailed to half due to poor water levels. “Though monsoon has been bountiful in different districts of the State, the catchment areas of these crucial reservoirs have not received enough rains,’’ HMWSSB officials told Express.

However, even if rains do fall in the catchments areas, it would not be of much help because they have been encroached over the past two decades. The State government has failed to initiate any action against illegal encroachments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
torrential rains Hyderabad Osmansagar Himayatsagar Manjira reservoirs GHMC gram panchayats Hyderabad Metropolitan Water and Sewerage Board Godavari
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp