Torrential rains yet to swell up Hyderabad's reservoirs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The torrential rains that lashed the twin cities and the neighbouring districts of Hyderabad over the past one week brought no solace to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) as Osmansagar, Himayatsagar, Singur and Manjira reservoirs, which are the major sources of drinking water for GHMC and hundreds of gram panchayats, have not received any inflows yet.

Singur and Manjira reservoirs, that used to supply drinking water to Ramachandrapuram and Patencheru municipalities and their adjoining villages, had dried up last year. Meanwhile, there is very little water in Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs is very little. According to official estimates, these reservoirs, which supply water to Old City and other parts of the Hyderabad, would get dried up by October.

Though Nagarjunasagar and Yellampally reservoirs of Godavari have reached their full capacity level, they cannot meet the demand for the whole of Hyderabad. There would still be a shortage of 30 MGD of water once Osmansgar and Himayatsagar reservoirs get dried up.

Almost all parts of Greater Hyderabad have been receiving incessant rains for the past one week. However, the water level has not gone up even by an inch in the last 10 days. Both Himayatsagar and Osmansagar supplies 15 MGD and 25 MGD of water. Now, it has been curtailed to half due to poor water levels. “Though monsoon has been bountiful in different districts of the State, the catchment areas of these crucial reservoirs have not received enough rains,’’ HMWSSB officials told Express.

However, even if rains do fall in the catchments areas, it would not be of much help because they have been encroached over the past two decades. The State government has failed to initiate any action against illegal encroachments.