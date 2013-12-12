Home Cities Kochi

Kudumbashree to Take Over PWD Rest Houses

The endeavour aims not only to serve quality food but also to offer excellent services to those who frequent the PWD rest houses

Published: 12th December 2013 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2013 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

12houses

If all goes as planned, Kudumbashree district mission will soon take over Public Works Department(PWD) rest houses in the district. Tany Thomas, Kudumbasree district mission coordinator, said the PWD Rest House at Kunnumpuram will be taken over by the Kudumbshree in the first phase.

 The Kudumbasree will primarily monitor food distribution inside the rest houses. “This will include housekeeping, canteen and catering works,” she said. The mission will later on take over other responsibilities depending on the progress of the renovation work going on at the PWD rest houses.

 “The other work will be dealt with later as the renovation work is yet to be completed,” she said.

 The aim of such an endeavour is not only to serve quality food but also to offer excellent services to those who frequent the PWD rest houses.

 Abeda Institute of Hospitality Management has come forward to help equip the Kudumbashree workers. They will give the necessary training to the members of the ayalkuttams.

 At the same time, efforts are on to develop farming with the help of Kudumbasree mission. The endeavour which aims at bringing self-reliance in vegetable production in the district will be carried out by the Kudumbashree with the assistance of the district panchayat. Discussions are on with the banks to give interest-free loan to `one lakh for an acre to the farmers of the joint liability group (JLG). The vegetable farming is also a part of the Central Government project, Mahila Kisan Sashaktikaran Pariyojana(MKSP).

 

 

 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp