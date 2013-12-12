Kudumbashree to Take Over PWD Rest Houses

Express News Service By

If all goes as planned, Kudumbashree district mission will soon take over Public Works Department(PWD) rest houses in the district. Tany Thomas, Kudumbasree district mission coordinator, said the PWD Rest House at Kunnumpuram will be taken over by the Kudumbshree in the first phase.

The Kudumbasree will primarily monitor food distribution inside the rest houses. “This will include housekeeping, canteen and catering works,” she said. The mission will later on take over other responsibilities depending on the progress of the renovation work going on at the PWD rest houses.

“The other work will be dealt with later as the renovation work is yet to be completed,” she said.

The aim of such an endeavour is not only to serve quality food but also to offer excellent services to those who frequent the PWD rest houses.

Abeda Institute of Hospitality Management has come forward to help equip the Kudumbashree workers. They will give the necessary training to the members of the ayalkuttams.

At the same time, efforts are on to develop farming with the help of Kudumbasree mission. The endeavour which aims at bringing self-reliance in vegetable production in the district will be carried out by the Kudumbashree with the assistance of the district panchayat. Discussions are on with the banks to give interest-free loan to `one lakh for an acre to the farmers of the joint liability group (JLG). The vegetable farming is also a part of the Central Government project, Mahila Kisan Sashaktikaran Pariyojana(MKSP).