The proceedings to take over Cochin Medical College from the Department of Cooperation will be completed by January-end, said Health Minister V S Sivakumar. Speaking to reporters in Kochi on Thursday, Sivakumar added that a special officer would be appointed to accelerate the proceedings.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister announced the final decision on the takeover of the CMC after an eight-month-long wait. “The takeover proceedings will be completed as early as possible, hopefully by January or February. After completing the procedures, the CMC will become the seventh government medical college in the state. Admission to the MBBS course will be merit-based,” the Minister said.

He said the facilities at the hospital would have to be upgraded and measures would be taken for it.

“The facilities will be raised to medical college standards. The hospital has an asset of Rs 120 crore and liability of `50 crore. A request will be placed before the Department of Finance to look into it,” he said.

The Minister agreed that the issue regarding labourers serving on daily wages will have to be addressed during the takeover proceedings.

“A team of officials has been deputed to look into the matter. The government will take further action on the basis of report submitted by the committee,” he said.

Advantage Kochi Treatment will be made free of cost

Additional seats for MBBS and other paramedical courses

The issue of staff shortage will be addressed. The CMC presently manages with manpower hired on contract or daily wages

The service of experienced doctors and technicians will be available as they would be willing to join the government sector

More super-specialty departments will be set up. Health projects of the Union and state governments can be implemented through the medical college

Prospects of getting financial assistance from government and other development agencies in healthcare sector are high

Students need to pay only the fees fixed by the government for MBBS and paramedical courses. Chances of getting more seats are also high.